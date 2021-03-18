New Chilliwack Save-On-Foods location signs on to FoodMesh partnership

Dawn Haig manages the Save-On-Foods Cottonwood location, which has just signed on to a partnership with FoodMesh to divert unsalable food away from the landfill and toward charitable organizations and local farms. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Chilliwack’s just-opened Save-On-Foods at Cottonwood Centre will become the fourth local location to partner with FoodMesh, diverting 100 per cent of its unsalable food to charitable organizations.

The Chilliwack Salvation Army will be one two primary recipients of the food donations.

“This is the fourth Save-On-Foods store we’re picking up donations from in Chilliwack,” said the Salvation Army’s Don Armstrong. “Right now, we’re serving more than 400 people every day through this program. Thank you to Save-On-Foods for helping hundreds of people daily.”

The Swallowtail Trauma Integration Society is the other primary recipient.

“I work with clients who have experienced complex trauma, but how can they work on their trauma when they’re hungry?” asked Swallowtail director/counsellor Jolene Friesen. “Thank you to all of the stores that donate food so generously. It helps go into the bellies of people who are working on their hearts and their spirits.”

A network of smaller charities and area farmers will also receive a share.

“We are absolutely thrilled to add the brand new Save-On-Foods Cottonwood to our family of stores that are diverting food from landfills in partnership with FoodMesh,” said Save-On-Foods president Darrell Jones. “We are passionate about reducing food waste and feeding our communities.”

This is the 78th Save-On-Foods store in Western Canada to partner with FoodMesh since 2018, providing millions of healthy meals to over 750 community groups and non-profit organizations throughout British Columbia and in Winnipeg and Manitoba. At the same time, the program provides support to over 200 family farms.

“The addition of this Chilliwack store is particularly meaningful to FoodMesh, as it was at Save-On-Foods’ Garrison location back in 2018 that FoodMesh first started working with retailers to help them divert their surplus food to the best and highest use, and our Retail Food Recovery program was born,” said FoodMesh CEO Jessica Regan.

FoodMesh is working with other organizations in the Fraser Valley as part of a collaboration with the Fraser Valley Regional District to build a connected and efficient food system in the region. Any food businesses, charitable organizations or farmers who have or need food are invited to contact FoodMesh at engage@foodmesh.ca.

