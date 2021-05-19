New childcare spaces to be developed in Terrace

Parents in Terrace will have access to 18 new childcare spaces this fall, according to a B.C. government media release.
The new spaces will be added at Caterpillars Childcare Centre at 3222 Munroe St. and will include culturally diverse toys and programming, plus sensory play and quiet zones.
According to the release, the centre will host nutrition programs and work with occupational and therapists, support workers and speech and language consultants. Eight spaces will be for infants and an additional 10 spots will be reserved for school-aged children.
The new spaces are part of a larger provincial initiative in the northwest. The province announced a total of 226 new childcare spaces across Terrace, Smithers, Prince Rupert, Kitimat and Kitwanga. Of those spaces, 167 are expected to open by the end of the year.