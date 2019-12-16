New Chemainus library opens to the public Jan. 13, 2020

The new library in downtown Chemainus is rapidly taking shape toward its completed state. (Photo by Don Bodger)

The new Chemainus branch of the Vancouver Island Regional Library will open to the public on January 13, 2020.

The date and time for grand opening celebrations will be announced shortly.

Construction on the beautiful new building is entering its final phase. With its west coast-inspired design and prominent wood features, the library will become a centerpiece of downtown Chemainus when it opens in January.

“On a recent visit to the branch, I was struck by the abundance of natural light, the iconic wooden beams that are an homage to our forests and the dynamic spaces that will inspire North Cowichan residents to find any excuse to visit their new library,” noted Rosemary Bonanno, the VIRL’s executive director.

“I know I speak for everyone at VIRL when I say how excited we are to welcome the community to their 21st Century library.”

Construction on the $2.7 million library officially got underway in February this year under the management of CCM Construction, a Sidney-based company. The cutting-edge design was the vision of HDR Architecture Associates.

“From the first shovelful of dirt, the community has watched the library take shape with keen interest and excitement,” offered Al Siebring, Mayor of North Cowichan. “This is an important piece of our vision for a vibrant downtown — the library is sure to become a go-to hub for residents and visitors to Chemainus alike. Mayor and council could not be more thrilled.”

Library features and amenities include: 5,000 square feet of floor space; increased staffing levels; expanded hours of operation; a larger opening day collection with many new materials; an expanded program schedule; more public computers; a vibrant children’s area; a lounging area with fireplace; a laptop bar; study space and a multipurpose room available for bookings.