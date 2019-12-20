New charges laid against man accused of sexual assault in Parksville

Charges have been laid against a Port Alberni man accused of sexually assaulting female sex trade workers — one of the alleged offences taking place in Parksville earlier this year, the other in Nanaimo.

40-year-old Stephen Bradley Ewing now faces two new charges of sexual assault, as well as one choking offence.

Nanaimo Crown counsel said there’s little information at this time, just the new charges and that three new counts have been added to Ewing’s indictment and one of the complaints is from the Parksville area.

— NEWS staff

