Sasquatch Mountain Resort’s new quad chair is ready to go for the 2019/2020 season. (Sasquatch Mountain Resort/Instagram)

New chair ready to go for Sasquatch Mountain Resort opening

The Yeti Cruiser will replace the two-person Skyline chair at the Hemlock Valley ski resort

  • Dec. 12, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Visitors to Sasquatch Mountain can look forward to using the newest piece of equipment this season: the Yeti Cruiser quad chair.

Replacing the two-person red Skyline chair at the ski resort, the new blue quad chair has been in the works throughout the summer, and will take people up the mountain 20 per cent faster than the old chair.

SEE ALSO: Sasquatch sighted on route to ski hill near Harrison Mills

On Sunday, Dec. 8, Sasquatch Mountain Resort staff got to test out the new chair for the first time.

Although a few flakes came down on the mountain at the end of November, visitors won’t be able to try out the chair for themselves until the resort opens later in December.

Sasquatch Mountain is set for a Dec. 21 opening, although the actual opening date will depend on local snowfall.

grace.kennedy@ahobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Future of Sandspit Inn hangs in the balance, Transport Canada not renewing lease
Next story
UPDATE: Furry fire victims recovering in Nanaimo

Just Posted

Most Read

  • New report into sawmill explosions released

    The report recommends streamlining investigative process

  • New features on Discover Camping reservation system for B.C.

    People booking campsites in BC Parks now have access to additional services and user-friendly features through the new Discover Camping online reservation system.

  • 74% of 9-1-1 calls now come from cellphones – why knowing your location is key

    With nearly three-quarters of 9-1-1 calls in B.C. originating from cellphones, E-Comm says knowing your location is now more important than ever. Of the more than 1.13 million 9-1-1 calls the emergency communications centre has received so far in 2019, 74 per cent originated from a cellphone-a 10 per cent increase over five years. With more people using mobiles only and social media geotagging and delivery apps that show location in real-time, E-Comm is concerned that there's a potentially dangerous public misconception that cellphones provide an exact address or location to 9-1-1 call takers.

  • Errington Christmas Concert goes Dec. 14

    Carols, music, and neighbourly reunions to grace Errington Hall

  • Tips for wise giving during the holidays

    The holiday giving season is the most generous time of year for donors. With over 86,234 registered charities in Canada, plus countless other organizations and crowdfunding sites popping up every day, it is important to ensure that your contributions are going to trustworthy organizations. If you are planning to donate or to support a charity for the holidays, BBB is urging you to do research on the organization before handing over any cash or kind.

  • Parksville and Qualicum Beach looking for firefighters

    Those interested can attend regular practice night

  • Golden Family Pharmacy changes location

    On December 1, the Golden Family Pharmacy moved from their former location next to The Source, to 916 10th Ave S, which was formerly occupied by Kicking Horse Interiors.