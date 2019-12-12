New chair ready to go for Sasquatch Mountain Resort opening

The Yeti Cruiser will replace the two-person Skyline chair at the Hemlock Valley ski resort

Sasquatch Mountain Resort’s new quad chair is ready to go for the 2019/2020 season. (Sasquatch Mountain Resort/Instagram)

Visitors to Sasquatch Mountain can look forward to using the newest piece of equipment this season: the Yeti Cruiser quad chair.

Replacing the two-person red Skyline chair at the ski resort, the new blue quad chair has been in the works throughout the summer, and will take people up the mountain 20 per cent faster than the old chair.

SEE ALSO: Sasquatch sighted on route to ski hill near Harrison Mills

On Sunday, Dec. 8, Sasquatch Mountain Resort staff got to test out the new chair for the first time.

Although a few flakes came down on the mountain at the end of November, visitors won’t be able to try out the chair for themselves until the resort opens later in December.

Sasquatch Mountain is set for a Dec. 21 opening, although the actual opening date will depend on local snowfall.

grace.kennedy@ahobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter