New CEO to take over at Nanaimo Airport this year

With Nanaimo Airport’s current president and chief executive officer set to fly off into the sunset, a new CEO has been appointed to succeed him.

According to a Nanaimo Airport Commission press release, Dave Devana will take over as president and chief exec to replace Mike Hooper, who is set to retire in June. Devana, the former chief administrative officer for the Town of Cochrane, Alta., has previous experience as District of Sooke deputy CAO and CAO for the District of North Cowichan.

Devana has a designation as a chartered professional accountant and has “extensive experience with negotiations, bargaining, communications, land use, leasing, governmental relations and funding, financial management, strategic planning, human resources and labour relations, information technology, innovation and most importantly leadership,” the press release said.

The commission was pleased with its selection of Devana.

“Mr. Devana brings a solid knowledge of complex administrative structures and a working knowledge of local government, which will assist in the airport’s collaboration with communities on the Island,” said Wendy Clifford, commission chairwoman, in the release.

Hooper announced his retirement last September and among his last accomplishments was the expansion of the airport terminal, according to the press release.

