New CBT grant opportunity for trail enhancement

The Columbia Basin Trust has opened applications for their Trail Enhancement Grants.

The Trail Enhancement Grants are created to help nonprofits, First Nations Communities and local governments rehabilitate, develop and enhance recreational trails.

Eligible projects include those rehabilitating trails damaged by large weather events, as well as those developing new trails that promote accessibility.

Projects developing connector trails are also entitled to the grants, as are trails incorporating Indigenous heritage or cultural values, and those dedicated to mitigating environmental issues.

Projects improving trail side or trail head facilities, along with those enhancing aging trail infrastructure will also be accepted.

“Residents let us know that recreation and physical activity infrastructure and opportunities are a key priority for their health, well-being and to their ability to access and enjoy the Basin’s amazing front and back country,” said Kathleen Hart, communications coordinator for the CBT.

“Trail Enhancement Grants support this by helping to upgrade, repair and enhance existing trails along with developing new trails.”

A maximum of 70 per cent of total project costs are qualified for coverage by the Trust’s Trail Enhancement Grants, for a total of up to $25,000 per project.

$500,000 in funding is available for this intake, which is the last intake of a three year, $1.5 million program.

The grants will be provided for projects within the Columbia Basin Trust region that begin after Apr. 1, 2021.

The deadline to apply for the Trail Enhancement Grants is October 8. Applications and information regarding previous recipients of the grants are available at the CBT’s website via ourtrust.org/grants-and-programs-directory/trail-enhancement-grants/ .

