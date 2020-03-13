New cases of COVID-19 restricted to Vancouver Health Region

Health officials announced Friday that 11 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been identified, bringing the total number of cases to 64 in B.C. All of the new cases are in the Vancouver Coastal Health Region. One person has died in North Vancouver.

Health officials announced Friday that 11 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been identified, bringing the total number of cases to 64 in B.C. All of the new cases are in the Vancouver Coastal Health Region. One person has died in North Vancouver.

Vancouver Island had its first case identified March 10 when a man in his 60s was with a tour group to Egypt.

“We now have a cluster of cases in a facility in the Vancouver Coastal region,” Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said at a Friday press conference in Vancouver. Health Minister Adrian Dix also attended. “There are three administrative staff at Lions Gate Hospital who have tested positive. The investigation is ongoing to make sure we understand where they got this. They are not people who had patient contact.”

She notes an additional case related to the Lynn Valley Care Centre, and five more travel-related cases.

“It’s a reflection of the increasing risk in countries around the world, that we continue to have people who come in from those countries. The additional ones we know of from today are from Iran, Egypt, as well as a tour on the Nile, the Philippines and Mexico. These are areas that are more newly identified as having issues with transmission in communities.”

Henry advises against non-essential travel outside Canada.

“Across the country, we are starting to see increased number of cases, and it’s a reflection of how we are part of a global community, and a global pandemic.”

Government requires travellers to self-isolate upon return to Canada.

“There are many things we can do,” she said. “We’re not talking about shutting down society here. It’s still very safe today in B.C. to go out, to go shopping, to go to restaurants.”

In terms of public gatherings, no more than 250 people are allowed, as based on practicality, not science.

“It’s a number that we can work with to ensure that distancing measures are put in place,” Henry said. “We need to stop and slow the spread of this virus in our communities…This is the time where we all need to do our part. We need to stay away from others when we’re sick, and in particular, we need to cover our mouths when we cough, and we need to clean our hands regularly.”

“We’re dealing with our share of a global pandemic,” Dix said, noting two people in acute care with COVID-19. “We know that number will grow over time as the number of cases grows…We’re all part of this. When we ask people not to travel outside of Canada, that’s playing our part. When we ask people to stay home when they’re sick, that’s playing their part…This is happening in the world, and it’s coming towards us.”

Comox Valley Record