New cannabis store in Abbotsford proceeds to public hearing stage

The application for a new cannabis store in Abbotsford is proceeding to the hearing stage.

City council voted on Monday (Oct. 4) to move the matter forward for public input on Oct. 25.

The proposed 1,577-square-foot store is located in Clearbrook Town Centre at 32500 South Fraser Way.

That site was one of four cannabis outlets endorsed by council last October, but the store at that time was owned by Meta Cannabis Supply Co.

In late 2020, Meta sold the operation to Inspired Cannabis Co, which meant a new application was needed for a non-medical cannabis retail licence.

The government’s Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB) does not permit the transfer of an application to a different applicant nor do they permit more than one application for the same location at the same time.

Once council completes its consideration of the application, it will make recommendations to the LCRB.

In 2019, the city capped the number of initial cannabis stores at four and pre-zoned 10 sites for cannabis sales.

Council received eight applications, and the initial four it endorsed to the LCRB – in addition to the one at Clearbrook Town Centre – were BC Cannabis (government-run) at Highstreet, This is Cannabis at Abbotsford Village Shopping Centre, and Muse Cannabis at Parallel Marketplace.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 public health protocols that prohibit in-person public hearings, those wanting to speak to the application can do so in writing or by requesting to appear by video. Details about how to do so are on the City of Abbotsford website.

