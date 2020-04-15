New bylaw enforcement system coming to Nakusp on May 11

The new system will let the village handle bylaw infractions outside the court system

A new bylaw enforcement system will be implemented in Nakusp on May 11.

According to an online council meeting agenda, the system will let the Village of Nakusp handle bylaw disputes through a provincially-appointed adjudicator rather than through the provincial court system.

Under the new system, a screening officer will first review a person’s ticket and decide if it should be cancelled or be forwarded to the adjudicator. If the case proceeds, a date will be scheduled for a person to have their ticket reviewed by the adjudicator at the Village of Nakusp council chambers.

A person won’t have to appear before the adjudicator to have their ticket reviewed.

If the ticket is upheld, a person will have to pay the full ticket charge, a surcharge and and a $25 adjudication fee for having their ticket reviewed.

The system will cover everything from animal control, traffic, street, parks and other municipal bylaws.

An information sheet about the new system will be sent out to postal boxes throughout Nakusp shortly, according to the village.

