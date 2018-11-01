New bus service between Kamloops and Vancouver to begin on Oct. 31

Ebus's inaugural trips will take place on the very day Greyhound leaves Western Canada

A company from Alberta will introduce its first day of bus service between Kamloops and the Lower Mainland and Kamloops and Kelowna on the same day Greyhound closes its doors.

Greyhound’s last day of passenger and freight operation in Western Canada will be on Wednesday, Oct. 31, the same day Edmonton-based Ebus will begin service for bus passengers in the Tournament Capital.

Ebus will offer twice-daily trips from Kamloops to the Lower Mainland and from the Lower Mainland to Kamloops.

The first bus will leave Kamloops (from a yet-to-be determined location, likely a hotel) at 8 a.m., stopping in Merritt at 9 a.m., in Hope at 10:30 .a.m., in Chilliwack at 11:05 a.m., in Abbotsford at 11:35 a.m., in Surrey at 12:20 p.m., in Vancouver at 1:05 p.m. and in Richmond (River Rock Casino and Resort) at 1:30 p.m.

The second bus will leave Kamloops at 3:30 p.m., make the same stops and arrive in Richmond at 9 p.m.

Return trips will leave Richmond at 7:35 a.m., make the same stops and arrive in Kamloops at 1:05 p.m.; and leave Richmond at 3:05 p.m., make the same stops and arrive in Kamloops at 8:35 p.m.

The cost to ride the bus from Kamloops to Vancouver/Richmond is $63.69 (not including taxes), with lower fares for those travelling to cities along the route.

Those booking online will get a five per cent discount. Ebus is a cashless operation, so only debit and credit cards are accepted.

Ebus will also offer twice-daily trips to and from Kelowna.

The first bus will leave Kamloops at 7:15 a.m., stop in Vernon at 8:45 p.m. and arrive in Kelowna at 9:15 a.m. The second bus will leave Kamloops at 4:45 p.m., stop in Vernon at 6:15 p.m. and arrive in Kamloops at 6:45 p.m.

From Kelowna to Kamloops, the first bus will leave at 1:40 p.m., stop in Vernon at 2:10 p.m. and arrive in Kamloops at 3:40 p.m. The second bus will leave at 11:10 p.m., stop in Vernon at 11:40 p.m. and arrive in Kamloops at 1:10 a.m.

The cost to travel between Kamloops and Kelowna is $35.27 (not including taxes), with those booking online getting a five per cent discount.

Ebus will also run buses between Kelowna and the Lower Mainland twice per day each way.

Bookings can now be made online at myebus.ca

Ebus and sister company Red Arrow are owned and operated by the Pacific Western Transportation Group of Companies,

In addition to Ebus, Vancouver Island-based Wilson’s Transportation and Regina-based Rider Express have received approval from the Passenger Transportation Board to operate bus service between Kamloops and Vancouver.

Rider plans two trips per day, while Wilson’s envisions one bus per day.

Details on those routes have yet to be finalized.