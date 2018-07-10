New brew pub for central Abbotsford gets OK from council

Trading Post Brewing Company hopes to open up an eatery in a new building on Gladwin Road. It also hopes to brew out of the site. City of Abbotsford image

Langley-based Trading Post Brewing Company’s request for a licence for a new brew pub in central Abbotsford got the OK from council on Monday.

The company had applied to the City of Abbotsford for a new licence to serve liquor out of a new building at Central Park Village on Gladwin Road, just north of George Ferguson Way. Trading Post hopes to operate a 200-seat restaurant, while also brewing and selling its own beer out of the building.

Trading Post brews most of its beer in Langley, just north of the bypass, and it also operates a pub in Fort Langley.

The new pub would also include a 65-seat patio area.

The brewery must also receive approval for the pub from the provincial Liquor Control and Licencing Branch.

Council unanimously voted to approve the licence. Mayor Henry Braun recused himself because of a business relationship with one of the applicants.