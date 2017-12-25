New boardwalk, interpretive trail planned for Blaauw Eco Forest

A new interpretive trail and boardwalk will be constructed at Trinity Western University’s Blaauw Eco Forest, thanks to a $125,000 donation from the Blaauw family.

The improvements at the 35-acre nature reserve in Glen Valley will help biology and environmental students at TWU by creating better access to the field research area.

Construction is expected to be completed by the summer of 2018.

“This is an exciting addition for TWU. The Blaauw Eco Forest is conveniently close to campus, making it a great learning place for students,” said Dr. David Clements, co-chair of TWU’s Department of Geography and Environment and a columnist for the Langley Times.

“This prime research area, together with our field school on Salt Spring Island and other travel studies opportunities, offer our students a unique, hands-on field-based program in environmental studies. The Blaauw family’s generous gift will provide much improved access for students and visitors alike, as well as helping to protect the sensitive wetland habitat.”

Since the Blaauw Eco Forest was gifted to the university in 2013, TWU students have discovered 336 species in the forest, including the Red-legged frog and Pacific sideband snail, both of which are species at risk.

For more on the Blaauw Eco Forest, visit blaauwecoforest.ca.

