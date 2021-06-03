New blue-black mountain biking trail opens in Montane

The new trail in the Montane network - Carpal Tunnel - is a blue-black trail. (Image contributed by Parastone)

There’s a shiny new trail in town for mountain bikers to enjoy, with the blue-black Carpal Tunnel trail in Montane opening last week after a volunteer crew put in 243 hours of work.

The trail – which is technically blue in the upper half and an easy black in the lower half – is 1,200m of hand-built single track, and slots in nicely to the existing Montane trail network.

A volunteer crew lead by Pat Gilmar and Rick Weiss put in 14 work sessions to get the trail done. Carpal Tunnel is the first trail done by the newly started Coal Creek Heritage Society (CCHS).

Steven Szelei of Parastone said the new trail was a response to community requests for more technical trails in the Montane area – and it complemented the existing trails nicely.

Materials for the new trail were donated by Parastone, including bridge cedar stringers, bridge decking wood, culverts, a dump truck load of berm dirt, nails and of course – work session refreshments.

The new trail is already on Trailforks and good to go.

Fernie Free Press