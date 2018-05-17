Doug Teramoto, shows the District of Barriere council some of the remote controlled cars he will have in his store Tricycle Trading Post, which will be opening this summer in the community.

New bike store opening in Barriere

Doug and Naomi Teramoto are currently in the process of moving from McLure to Barriere. On Apr. 24, they took possession of the building between the Barriere Post Office and the Blue Jar Coffee Bar and Bistro.

  May. 17, 2018
  • News

Originally from Ontario, and more recently from McLure, Doug was Canada’s first professional skateboarder. He has been skateboarding and biking for years.

Now, Doug and his wife Naomi are moving to Barriere and will be opening a bike shop – the Tricycle Trading Post. Their website is still under construction, but does have some information already up at: www.tricycletradingpost.com.

Over the next month or two, the couple will be busy completing a few renovations and bringing in stock; they plan to be open in the summer.

One of the things the shop will include, besides bikes, is RC Hobbies products. The RC stands for remote controlled… as in remote controlled cars. The Teramotos will be building a 1/10th scale race track in front of the store, and plan on another one inside the store, both as test and race tracks.

Watch for an announcement some time this summer, for their grand opening.

