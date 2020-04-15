New BC government rent supplement income for COVID-19 available for Burns Lake

The Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing has opened applications for their rental supplement program, which is in response to COVID-19 restrictions, and ensuing financial hardship for many.

Temporary Rental Supplement will also offer up to $500 a month to help renters pay part of their rent. (Laura Blackwell photo)

The Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing has opened applications for their rental supplement program, which is in response to COVID-19 restrictions, and ensuing financial hardship for many.

On April 1, the Ministry released a statement saying it would be available in coming weeks, and on April 9, released the statement saying it’s now in full swing.

“The B.C. government reassures renters they will not be evicted if they cannot pay rent during the state of emergency related to novel coronavirus (COVID-19). As announced on March 25, 2020, the Province has halted evictions during the COVID-19 crisis.

To support renters who are facing a loss of income during the pandemic, a new Temporary Rental Supplement (TRS) will also offer up to $500 a month to help renters pay part of their rent and help ensure landlords continue to receive at least some rental income right now,” reads the release from April 1, explaining the early stages of the help for renters.

In addition to this, they also frozen rent increases, for the duration of the state of emergency.

The April 9 release says that $300 per month will be provided to renters with no dependants, while renters with dependants will be eligible for $500 per month. In a roommate situation, each roommate applies individually.

But applicants must meet the following criteria to be approved:

-receiving or eligible for Employment Insurance, the Canada Emergency Response Benefit or experiencing a 25 per cent reduction in monthly employment income as a result of COVID-19;

-2019 household income of less than $74,150 for households with no dependents and $113,040 for households with dependents;

-paying more than 30 per cent of current/reduced gross monthly income towards rent; and not receiving any other rent subsidy from any level of government, including subsidized housing or rent supplements, such as Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters (SAFER) or the Rental Assistance Program (RAP).

The supplement will be available for the next three months—April, May and June. If a renter has already paid rent for April, but is in need of assistance this month, too, they can still apply for it.

The money will be paid directly to the landlords from the Ministry. Once the application is finished, the money will be directly deposited within about a week, writes the Ministry.

They also say that a person can use the rental supplement, as well as apply for other COVID-19 emergency benefits, like the one-time $1000 B.C. Emergency Benefit for Workers (as well as any benefits offered by the Federal government they might be eligible for).

A number of items are required when people apply, like identification for the adults in the family, proof of income from 2019, proof of income loss, proof of tenancy and rent, and landlord information.

The Province has set aside $5-billion in total as part of the COVID-19 Action Plan, which will help people affected by the crisis with income support and tax relief. There is also funding available for small businesses, and services we rely heavily on.

“Together with the other provincial and federal programs, the rental supplement will give people the financial support they need right now,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

The application for the rental supplement program is found online at https://bctrs.bchousing.org/

More information is available online at http://bchousing.org/bctrs or calling 1-877-757-2577

Burns Lake Lakes District News