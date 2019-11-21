Lax Kw’alaams Band Mayor John Helin will no longer serve as mayor. (Chad Hipolito / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

New band mayor elected in Lax Kw’alaams

Garry Reece Sr. will be replacing John Helin as band mayor

  • Nov. 21, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

John Helin has not been re-elected as mayor of Lax Kw’alaams following their 2019 band elections.

Garry Reece Sr. won with a total of 291 votes, beating out Helin by 15. The two candidates received the majority of the 949 votes, with third place Stan Dennis Jr. receiving 175.

The rest of the candidates each received 55 votes or less:

Theresa Darlene Wesley: 55

Sharon Haldane: 49

Gayle Bedard: 49

Eugene Bryant: 44

Leonard Reece: 6

Spoiled: 4

This election saw 36 candidates campaigning for 12 council spots. Out of the 949 votes, 24 ballots were spoiled.

Robert Hughes: 409

Braden Dudoward: 406

Kelly Sampson: 397

Gerri Alexcee: 376

Leona Wells: 344

Theodore White: 326

Betty Reece: 324

Harvey Garry Russell (off-reserve councillor elect): 301

Andrew Jackie Tait: 300

Angela Green: 280

Robert Moraes: 277

Joey Wesley (off-reserve councillor elect): 265

The trustee elects are:

Carl Sampson Jr.: 510

Michelle Bryant: 487

Lisa Girbav: 458

Susan Dennis: 443

Tressa Johnson: 385

Both Helin and Reece Sr. have not immediately respond to a request for comment. More to come.

