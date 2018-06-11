New, automated garbage truck on the job in Kimberley

All residents should have received their cans by now

This week the City of Kimberley begins running its new automated garbage truck.

READ: New garbage truck on the way

Most residents should have received their new garbage cans by now.

Residents will receive guidelines, inside of the Collection Cart, about how to use and place the new carts for pick up on their collection day. In order to avoid attracting bears and other wildlife, residents will still need to securely store their garbage cans until their neighbourhood collection day.

Please also remember not to place Carts out for collection before 5 a.m. on your collection day. The City purchased a new automated garbage collection truck to replace the manual trucks that have been in service since 2005. Every City residence that currently receives City garbage collection will receive the new automated service, and garbage will continue to be collected on a weekly basis. Each residence will be provided with a standard 120-litre garbage Collection Cart. Only these Carts will be emptied by the new automated garbage truck on collection days.

The City touts the following advantages to the new system:

• Cost-efficient Service – The City planned ahead and had established a reserve for the purchase of new garbage collection equipment. The garbage utility rate will be decreased for 2018 by $6.48.

• Quicker Collection – Automated garbage collection is quicker than manual collection. City employees will be able to collect residential garbage in only four days, instead of the current five-day schedule. This will enable City employees to be available to work on other needed projects throughout town.

• More Environmentally Friendly – Automated collection will be more environmentally friendly. On a shorter schedule, the newer, more energy efficient truck is anticipated to reduce current City garbage collection GHG emissions by up to 20%. The 120-litre sized residential garbage collection Carts are also intended to reduce the volume of waste discarded as garbage, thereby encouraging efficient recycling by City of Kimberley residents.

• Safer for Workers and Residents – Automated garbage collection is expected to reduce injury for City operators, as they will no longer be manually lifting and emptying garbage cans. The new garbage collection truck will also have exterior truck cameras, allowing the Operator to safely view the area around the truck and the Cart.

• Easier Cart Movement – The supplied garbage Carts have wheels, making it easier for residents to move their Carts out for pick up on collection day.

• Better Service to Residents – The City will be able quickly respond and address residents’ questions, concerns and complaints about the garbage collection service and Carts. Carts will have unique serial numbers and will each be registered to a specific City address.