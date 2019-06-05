New arena irrigation system thanks to TNRD gas tax

Thanks to the Thompson Nicola Regional District and TNRD Area 'O' Gas Tax funding, the Light Horse Arena at the North Thompson Fall Fairgrounds in Barriere will be getting a new sprinkler system.

Keeping the footing moist for horse events in the arena provides safer footing for the equines and helps to prevent injuries during competitions. The system will also keep the dust down when activities are taking place in the arena, and will be using far less water than the old method of soaking the arena down with a hose pipe.

Pictured (l-r): Standing beside a sign recognizing the new grant at the arena that will benefit from the new irrigation system at the North Thompson Fall Fairgrounds are TNRD Area ‘O’ director Bill Kershaw, North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo Association president Jill Hayward, and Barriere and District Riding Club president Darcey Woods.

(Rhonda Kershaw photo)