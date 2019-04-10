New apartment projects planned in Courtenay

Woodsmere Holdings of Victoria has submitted an application to build a pair of four-storey apartment buildings at 2600 Mission Rd. near the Courtenay Hospital.

Woodsmere Holdings of Victoria has submitted an application to build a pair of four-storey apartment buildings at 2600 Mission Rd. near the Courtenay Hospital.

The two buildings will contain 94 apartments: 16 three-bedrooms, 46 two-bedrooms and 32 one-bedrooms. The 1.06 hectare property is within walking distance of North Island College, Queneesh Elementary School and the Comox Valley Aquatic Centre.

The company has incorporated 54 bicycles stalls, six electric car chargers and two amenity areas with pergolas.

Woodsmere has yet to set the rental rates.

•Another housing project will be constructed on the Costco side of Crown Isle Drive.

WestUrban Developments of Campbell River has received development permit approval for a 56-unit apartment building and 40-unit townhome project. The apartments will be rentals. The townhouses, to be built in pods of five units, will be up for sale. A building permit application is expected to be submitted shortly.