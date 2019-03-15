New apartment building cause for excitement

A Kamloops company plans to build a 30-unit apartment building in Chase.
Tamco Ventures Ltd. has been to Village of Chase council with its plans for a three-storey structure at 617 Shuswap Ave.
“Right downtown, which is really, really big for us,” remarked Joni Heinrich, chief administrative officer. “The empty lot has been sitting there for a very long time.”
She says plans include a couple of electric vehicle charging stations as well as a couple of spots for golf carts.
The company will need to get a development permit before plans proceed.
Heinrich said the proponents mentioned they have already been contacted by people wanting to sign up for a place.
Rentals are very scarce currently, she noted.
At this point, the proponents have talked about rentals, but perhaps strata units as well. They have yet to decide, she said.
@SalmonArmmarthawickett@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter