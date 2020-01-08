New animal care program undertaken by Saik’uz First Nation

Saik'uz First Nation has enrolled itself in a new animal care program.

The First Nations community has partnered with Spirit’s Mission Rescue Society, in order to provide sustainable animal wellness.

The non-profit charity has helped hundreds of animals in isolated locations since their inception in 2012, with a focus on indigenous communities that want change towards healthy companion animal populations, read a Jan. 6 press release.

In 2019, the board of directors of Spirit’s Mission, realized that their work wasn’t sustainable, so they came up with a new program.

“We realized the service we were providing did not address the root cause of why so many animals needed help,” says Kerri-Lynne Wilson, VP of the non-profit charity.

“We were just providing a band-aid approach for people and animals, who deserve so much more,” she added.

As a result, directors of the charity started conversation with provincial, national and international animal welfare organizations to understand root causes, and learn best practices, to sustain animal welfare in indigenous communities.

This process led to the new animal care program, which is designed to provide a tailor made sustainability program for each community, read the release.

“When a community is ready, willing and wants to partner with us to implement jointly-created sustainable programs, we are here to share tools and resources…”

“In the end, we take direction from the chief and band council. We are their guests,” Wilson added.

Saik’uz First Nation is the first community in B.C. to start using this particular program.

This past summer, the charity also provided animal health services to 84 cats in Tsah’alh, a community northwest of Lillooet.

Spirit’s Mission Rescue Society is in the initial stages of working with another First Nations community in the north, to deliver this program and are open to other partnerships as well.

For more information about the program, please email info@spiritsmission.com, or access the non-profit charity’s website at spiritmission.com.

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter