New agreements will ensure quality cannabis for B.C.

Those eagerly anticipating the legalization of non-medical cannabis on Oct. 17 will be excited to know that quality product is being ensured by the provincial government.

According to a news release issued by the Ministry of Attorney General, in collaboration with the BC Liquor Distribution Branch, British Columbia’s sole legal wholesaler of non-medical cannabis has entered into agreements with licensed producers to ensure a retail supply when legalization comes into effect.

The Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB) has signed memorandums of understanding with 31 licensed producers of non-medical cannabis. Their goal is to essentially form an extensive and competitive wholesale product assortment for the public.

Reportedly, the initial product assortment will feature more than 150 strains, ranging in quality — from value to ultra-premium product — at competitive prices. Retail sale of cannabis accessories will also be made available at BC Cannabis Stores.

“We are thrilled to be reaching this significant milestone in developing a competitive wholesale assortment for non-medical cannabis,” said Blain Lawson, the CEO and general manager of the LDB. “The volume, variety and quality of our product assortment speak to the LDB’s commitment to working towards eliminating the illicit market.”

Additionally, the LDB has developed its product assortment with the aim of being as inclusive of as many licensed producers as possible. The agreements made with the appropriately licensed producers all responded to LDB’s request and are able to supply a sufficient volume of non-medical cannabis upon legalization.

Per the news release, licensed private retailers will also be able to access the wholesale assortment through LDB’s online sales portal, with details regarding private registration being released at a later date.

With the Government of British Columbia trying to support local business, the initial assortment of available cannabis includes product from 12 B.C.-based licensed producers.

The LDB also states that they will be continually expanding its purchasing requirements as the anticipated demand for non-medical cannabis product increases. It also states that it expects to issue a product call to invite additional licensed producers to engage as suppliers shortly after legalization.

Per information provided in the news release, all BC Cannabis Stores employees will receive extensive training, concentrating on social responsibility practices related to safety and responsible adult use, comprehensive product knowledge and customer service skills.

The LDB is considering a number of locations across various municipalities for the rollout of its BC Cannabis Stores while remaining focused on ensuring a careful and efficient rollout that will provide the best possible customer experience and meet all health and safety regulations.