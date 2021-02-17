New affordable rental housing coming to Sooke

Construction of units already underway or starting soon

Premier John Horgan looks on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, February 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

More than 100 new affordable rental homes are coming to Sooke to alleviate the ongoing housing crunch.

The units will be in two projects. They are already under construction, or work will start soon.

“Everyone deserves safe and secure housing. After so many years, these new homes will mean more people and families in Sooke have the affordable housing and support they need,” said Premier John Horgan, MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca.

Construction is expected to begin this month on the 75 new affordable rental homes for people with low to moderate incomes at 2170 Charters Rd. The building will provide studio, one, two and three-bedroom homes for individuals, seniors and families.

The building is estimated to open in 2022. The project is a partnership between the province, M’akola Housing Society, the federal government and the Capital Regional District.

RELATED: Sooke committee takes aim at affordable housing

Also, the province, through B.C. Housing has bought the Hope Centre at 6750 West Coast Rd. from M’akola and the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, Vancouver Island.

The building will undergo renovations to accommodate 33 supportive homes for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, a service hub with six shelter beds, programming space for training and outreach services and a commercial kitchen.

The plan is to gradually transition the building into supportive housing over the coming months.

The Sooke Shelter Society will operate the new building with staff on-site 24/7 to provide support services to residents, including life skills training, mentorship and other programming. Partnering agencies, including Island Health and Aids Vancouver Island, will be on-site to support residents’ access to mental health and other health services.

The Hope Centre currently provides rental homes for people with low incomes. M’akola has already reached out to current residents, who will be able to stay if they wish.

A community advisory committee (CAC) will be formed, including project partners and neighbourhood representatives. The CAC will oversee the project’s integration within the community and help address any concerns.

ALSO READ: Eight new affordable rental homes to be built at Hope Centre

“On behalf of the District of Sooke, I am grateful to B.C.Housing, M’akola Housing, the Sooke Shelter Society and many other agencies, which are working in collaboration and coordination to support our community to have access to affordable and supportive housing, said Sooke Mayor Maja Tait a statement.

“I would like to recognize and thank these agencies for the tremendous resources they have put into these projects. So much work has been taking place behind the scenes to invest in the well-being of our people, and today’s announcement is the culmination of those efforts.”

editor@sookenewsmirror.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sooke News Mirror