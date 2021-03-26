New affordable housing units almost ready in Langford

A new six-storey rental building on Hockley Avenue in Langford will provide some relief for people struggling to find homes in Greater Victoria’s market.

The building is comprised of 120 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites with 12 accessible units and 24 units renting at the provincial income assistance rate of $375 per month.

As part of the Regional Housing First Program (RHFP), properties funded by the program provide a mix of rental options, including units for people experiencing homelessness. Hockley House is managed by the Capital Region Housing Corporation (CRHC), which is accepting applications for the affordable units. Application information can be found at capitalregionhousing.ca.

“With Hockley House, the CRHC marks its third building opening under the RHFP in less than a year, adding a total of 402 units of housing at a time when our region needs it the most,” said Colin Plant, CRD board chair.

Residents begin moving in next month.

ALSO READ: Nearly 300 new affordable housing units open in View Royal, Langford

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Goldstream News Gazette