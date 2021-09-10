New accessible playground at Quarterway Elementary expected later this school year

Students of all abilities at a central Nanaimo school will be able to have fun with a new playground a $165,000 grant from the B.C. government was announced.

According to a press release, Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools will receive $165,000 from the government’s playground equipment program for a new accessible playground at Quarterway Elementary. The playground will be designed with accessible features “like ground cover, ramps and transfer platforms that connect to the play structure,” noted the release, and is anticipated to be complete by early 2022.

Sheila Malcolmson, Nanaimo MLA, said the accessible playground will allow students to play together safely.

“When children play, they practise how to share, communicate, and resolve conflict,” she said in the press release.

The release from the B.C. NDP caucus also re-announced that the province has recently provided more than $1.7 million for heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrades at Cilaire and Pleasant Valley elementary schools, as well as two new electric school buses for the school district.

