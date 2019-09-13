New Abbotsford residents welcomed to city with bike theft

Two brand new residents of Abbotsford had a bad welcome to the city until the Abbotsford police stepped in to save the day.

On Sept. 8, two teenagers left their bikes outside a convenience store on Immel Street to grab some refreshments. They returned to find one of their bikes had vanished.

Police arrived on scene and the store provided them with surveillance footage showing a female snatched the bike. Officers quickly combed the area and located the woman with another man several blocks away.

Both were arrested and charged, one with theft and the other with possession of stolen property.

“The bike was returned to the happy owner and relieved brother,” said an Abbotsford Police Department social media post. “This family had just moved to Abbotsford from a small town.”

Police remind bike owners to make sure to record their bike’s serial number and ensure they use a bike-chain at all times.

