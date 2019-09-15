New $1.8-million CT scanner in operation at Chilliwack General Hospital

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation steps up to raise $1 million, more than half the scanner cost

Bernice Oxley, operations director for Lower Mainland Medial Imaging, chats with Mayor Ken Popove and councillor Harv Westeringh during the ribbon cutting for Chilliwack General Hospital’s new CT scanner on Thursday. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Chilliwack General Hospital’s medical imaging department is now home to a brand new CT scanner, thanks in part to a $1-million donation from the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation.

The scanner went into operation in March and was the very first GE Frontier Revolution CT scanner to be installed in Canada. Over the past six months, others like it have been installed throughout B.C.

“The CT scanner is part of our everyday work. It saves lives of our patients every day and every night,” said Dr. Melanie Madill during the ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday.

At the beginning of 2018, the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF) set out to raise the money over the course of two years to help pay for the $1.8-million machine which has been used constantly since March.

“This new CT is running 24/7,” said Bernice Oxley, operations director for Lower Mainland Medial Imaging.

It represents cutting edge CT scanner technology. It has metal reduction software which is a benefit to patients who have metal inside them, such as a hip replacement or aneurysm clip.

The scanner is now able to see tissue around the metal where “previously we wouldn’t see that area,” said Oxley. “It also has dose reduction software for around the organs that are radiosensitive like the eyes, the thyroid and the breast.”

The machine is used 40 to 50 times per day, totalling about 17,000 scans a year.

“At Fraser Health we so appreciate the partnership with the foundation,” said Manpreet Grewal, Fraser Health board member. “We appreciate the dedication of the teams who are working on the front lines and we appreciate the community that makes this possible.”

“Chilliwack is a unique community in that we bond together to give the very best care for each other,” added Dr. Madill.

“I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for supporting and helping us raise the funds so we can have this piece of equipment and support Chilliwack General Hospital,” said Liz Harris, FVHCF executive director.

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by the Fraser Health Authority. They serve the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs, and funds raised for a community stay in that community.

If you would like to support the projects at Chilliwack General Hospital please contact the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation office at 604-851-4890 or at info@fvhcf.ca.

@PhotoJennalismjenna.hauck@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.