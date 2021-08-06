Neskonlith First Nation issues evacuation alert for land in Chase area

White Rock Lake wildfire causes the alert as it has been spreading north and east across B.C.

The Neskonlith Band has issued an evacuation alert for a portion of its reserve land.

Thursday night, Aug. 5, the band issued an alert for IR#2, located approximately six kilometres west of Chase on the east side of the south Thompson River.

The Trans-Canada Highway and the CP railway tracks run through the 989-hectare piece of land.

IR#1, which is in the same area but on the west side of the river, was not included in the Aug. 5 alert. Nor was IR#3, on the western boundary of Salmon Arm.

The alert is in response to the White Rock Lake wildfire, the reason Falkland and Pritchard were evacuated. The evacuation alert means residents and visitors within IR#2 must be prepared to evacuate if ordered to do so by emergency officials. It will remain in place for seven days until Aug. 12 unless cancelled by the band.

The Adam Lake band had not issued an alert as of Aug. 6, although it is affected in part by the Village of Chase alert.

At the Little Shuswap Lake Band, an update issued at noon Aug. 6 said the band is holding off on issuing an evacuation alert until advised by the BC Wildfire Service.

