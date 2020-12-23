Nelson’s women’s transition house adds text and online chat service

Women and children are more at risk during the pandemic

Women facing violence in the home don’t always have the opportunity to make a safe phone call.

But now the Aimee Beaulieu Transition House is offering a text and online chat service.

“We hope this will offer those living with abuse or violence a safe opportunity to find help if they don’t have access to internet or can’t get on the phone,” says Lily Mark, a support worker at the transition house.

“This will provide more opportunities of support for self-identifying women and children in the Nelson area who are unsafely in their homes.”

Mark says this will be especially valuable now during current pandemic restriction when personal interactions are so restricted.

“Our support workers provide emotional support, practical advice and referrals using encrypted technology,” Mark says.

“So conversations are kept confidential and secure. Both the SMS and web chat option are available seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to midnight. But of course our phone line is available 24-seven.”

The eight-bed transition house has been filled to capacity since Oct. 1.

The number to text is 778-608-3900. To chat, go to https://www.servicesfyi.ca/abth-chat-now/.

