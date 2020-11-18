Nelson’s Terry Fox Run raises over $9,000 despite pandemic

The run was held in September with participants encouraged to go solo

Marathon of Hope runner Terry Fox is shown in a 1981 picture. Photo: The Canadian Press

by Shanna Wilson

The COVID-19 pandemic, and restrictions on gatherings, didn’t prevent Nelson’s Terry Fox Run from having one of its most successful years.

Nelson raised $9,020 during the Sept. 20 event, according to organizer Pat Gibson.

“This year was totally different because it had to be a virtual run,” said Gibson on Wednesday. “Usually the Terry Fox Run is a community event, but this year it had to happen on a more individual scale.”

Gibson said she thought individuals recognized the importance of cancer research even if it meant not running with a group.

“Because of the research that’s being done by the Terry Fox Research Institute, people’s lives are being saved.”

The importance of raising money towards cancer research was shared through online media to help make this year a success.

A runner in the event, Travis Hauck, attributed some of this year’s success to the 40th anniversary of Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope, which began on April 12, 1980.

“Things like the Terry Fox run … motivate people to try to stay healthy and that’s most important to me,” said Hauck.

Nelson Star