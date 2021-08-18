Nelson’s emergency notification system to be tested Aug. 27

Everyone signed up with the current or previous system will receive the notification.

Sign up for the city’s emergency alerts to win this 72-hour kit. Photo: Submitted

The City of Nelson will be testing the Nelson Emergency Notification System on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 2 p.m.

Everyone who has signed up with the current system, or that had signed up with a previous system, will receive the notification in the format they have selected (app notification, SMS, voice call, or email).

Lindsay Eastwood, co-ordinator for Nelson’s Emergency Management Program says, “The Nelson Emergency Notification System allows the Emergency Management Team to connect with our community within minutes of an emergency or to inform residents of an Evacuation Alert or Order.”

Although residents can sign up at anytime, this is the final week to sign up before we draw three winners of our Emergency Response Kits. To sign up, visit nelson.ca, download the Voyent Alert! App, or scan the QR code. Be prepared and sign up today.

Nelson Star