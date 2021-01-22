Nelson’s Capitol Theatre, Kokanee Creek and Syringa parks receive provincial funding

The theatre and parks are receiving various upgrades

The Capitol Theatre will receive $16,000 from the province for restoration upgrades. File photo

The Capitol Theatre and Kokanee Creek Park are among the recipients of provincial grants announced Friday for arts infrastructure and parks upgrades.

Nelson’s Capitol Theatre Restoration Society is receiving $16,914 as part of the $1.9 million infrastructure awards from the B.C. Arts Council.

Capitol Theatre executive director Stephanie Fischer said in a statement that the money will be used to continue renovations on the 94-year-old theatre that have been ongoing since 2014.

“This grant helps us complete a vital step,” said Fischer. “With these upgrades we’re excited to welcome audiences back once it’s safe to do so.”

Kokanee Creek Park and Syringa Park are also included in a $5 million investment toward projects in 24 provincial parks.

New accessible pit toilets and mobi-mats, which are roll-out, non-slip mats, will be installed at Kokanee Creek, while Syringa will receive water system improvements.

“We have heard the call for greater access to the outdoors to promote health and well-being during COVID-19. These meaningful projects create jobs to address those needs as part of our support for B.C. communities,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, said in a statement.

“Investing in provincial parks also protects sensitive ecosystems, supports our climate change goals and makes parks more accessible for everyone to enjoy.”

The funding was announced one day after six Nelson sports organizations were included in the province’s $1.5-million Local Sport Relief Fund.

Nelson Star