Nelson4pr applauds referendum question

A local citizens group for proportional representation, nelson4pr, is feeling optimistic with the announcement of the referendum question by Attorney-General David Eby.
“It’s great to have a clear and fair question for the referendum. Now we can get to work on reaching as many voters as possible in our community over the next six months,” says Ann Remnant, local leader.
The huge response to the online consultation – at 91,000 it’s the biggest in B.C. history – shows that B.C. voters care deeply about this issue. Both the proposed question and legislation are based on public feedback the ministry received.
“There is a lot of great stuff to celebrate in Eby’s recommendation to the BC cabinet”, adds Remnant. “All the systems on the ballot deliver strong local representation, more voter choice, fair election results, and ensure that almost every voter will make a contribution to electing an MLA. All models are easy to use for voters and ensure representation from every region of the province”.