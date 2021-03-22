Nelson Women’s Centre conducts AGM, plans membership engagement

The Nelson and District Women’s Centre conducted its 2019-20 AGM on March 18. File photo

Board member Donna Macdonald says the Nelson and District Women’s Centre intends to ask its members some deep questions in a community engagement effort coming up soon.

“After 48 years, who do we serve?,” says Macdonald. “What are the gaps in the community? What are we missing? How can we partner?”

Those issues have been hanging in the air around the women’s centre for several years, and Macdonald says there will be a thorough process to answer them. She gave no timeline but says it will be done virtually if pandemic restrictions are still in place.

On the controversial question of the status of trans women at the centre, Macdonald said that will come up as part of the public consultation process.

In the meantime, the centre is in the process of hiring a new executive director following the resignation of Andrea Carter in December.

“It was a friendly parting,” said Macdonald.

The centre conducted an annual general meeting on March 18.

Last year the province allowed registered non-profit societies to delay their annual meetings because of the pandemic. So this meeting was the one that would otherwise have taken place last fall.

Following the March 18 meeting, board members are Liz Babcock (new) and continuing members Vita Luthmers, Mary Whitlock, Yvette Janzen, Sarah Albertson and Macdonald, who was appointed as a board member last summer, after four members resigned in the spring of 2020.

The audited financial statements presented to the meeting were for the fiscal year ending in March, 2020, showing revenue of $117,632 and expenses of $112,805 for a surplus of $4,827.

The statements for 2019-2020 show tangible capital assets, which include a house and its office contents, of $138,463 and total assets of $226,109.

Macdonald says the financial situation has improved since those statements were written.

“We been quite successful, since that time, in getting additional grants and funding. So we’re actually in really good shape,” Macdonald said.

The centre’s drop-in service is available by appointment only from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays because of public health restrictions.

Those services include food hampers; clothing from the free store; personal hygiene and childcare supplies; and counselling, information and referrals to other resources by email, phone, or virtually.

To make an appointment call (250) 352-9916 or email the volunteer co-ordinator Michelle Bachman at mbachman@nelsonwomenscentre.com.

