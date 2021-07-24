Nelson water restrictions include no lawn watering

Stage 3 restrictions are because of drought conditions and increased demand

Nelson has moved to Stage 3 water restrictions, which means:

• no sprinkler or irrigation systems on lawn or gardens

• no washing of vehicles (commercial car washes excepted)

• no washing sidewalks, driveways or parking lots, exterior building surfaces, or exterior windows

• no filling of hot tubs, pools, or ponds

• no watering of new sod or new grass

Residents may water trees, shrubs, vegetable gardens, and flower gardens using a hand-held container or a hose with a shut-off nozzle or drip irrigation system from 4:00 to 9:00 a.m. and from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

The reason for the restrictions are drought conditions and increased demand.

