Nelson water restrictions include no lawn watering

Nelson has moved to Stage 3 water restrictions, which means:
• no sprinkler or irrigation systems on lawn or gardens
• no washing of vehicles (commercial car washes excepted)
• no washing sidewalks, driveways or parking lots, exterior building surfaces, or exterior windows
• no filling of hot tubs, pools, or ponds
• no watering of new sod or new grass
Residents may water trees, shrubs, vegetable gardens, and flower gardens using a hand-held container or a hose with a shut-off nozzle or drip irrigation system from 4:00 to 9:00 a.m. and from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.
The reason for the restrictions are drought conditions and increased demand.