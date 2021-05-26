Shelina Musaji and her son Roman van ‘t Land at a vigil set up in front of the Nelson Police Department on May 25 to remember people who have died of violence related to law enforcement. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Nelson vigil commemorates anniversary of George Floyd’s death

The vigil was visited by people throughout the day to comply with COVID-19 regulations

Vigils in Nelson and many other communities across the continent commemorated the anniversary of the death of George Floyd on May 25.

The local event was sponsored by West Kootenay People for Racial Justice and held in front of the Nelson Police Department and the Nelson RCMP.

“Today we wanted to honour and remember those whose lives have been lost from violence related to law enforcement, and especially on the anniversary of George Floyd’s murder and also the loss of lives of so many Canadians,” said Shelina Musaji, one of the organizers. “It is a vigil to honour them and remember.”

To avoid the formation of large crowds and comply with pandemic public health orders, participants were asked to come and go as their time allowed throughout the day.

Vigil organizers, in a news release, called for people to “bring prayers, candles, songs, signs, pictures, stories, and names of those who have lost their lives to systemic racism, including police and other forms of colonial violence, white supremacy, and patriarchal power structures.”

