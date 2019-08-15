Nelson to start sports ambassador program

The first sports ambassador will be named in December

Nelson is planning a sports ambassador program similar to its annual appointment of a cultural ambassador.

Council decided at its Monday meeting to set up a working group to write a policy about the selection process, applicant qualifications, age limitations, geographic limitations, the definition of “sport,” and other eligibility and process considerations.

Councillors Keith Page and Cal Renwick will be on the working group and council will request representatives from Nelson Kootenay Lake Tourism, Nelson Regional Sports Council, the Nelson Athletic Association (the three organizations that originally asked for a sports ambassador program) and perhaps other groups.

The first sports ambassador will be named in December of this year.

