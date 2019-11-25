Nelson to hold public hearings on Railtown cannabis and golf course housing

Two public hearings into land use changes in Nelson will be held on Dec. 2.

The first is about a proposed housing development at Granite Pointe Golf Course.

In October, council passed first and second reading of a re-zoning and a change to the Official Community Plan that would allow residential development on golf course land currently not zoned for housing.

The second public hearing concerns the rezoning of the property at 45 Government Road to allow indoor cannabis cultivation.

Council passed first and second reading of these changes on Nov. 4.

The vacant property was once a fuel cardlock facility and was recently purchased by the Nelson Cannabis Collective.

Related:

• Nelson council agrees in principle to golf course housing development

• Railtown cannabis rezoning goes to public hearing

A public hearing is a formal presentation by people with concerns about, or support for, a re-zoning application or a change to an official community plan. A hearing is required by provincial law to allow local governments to hear from people who believe that their interest in property is affected by the proposed bylaw or changes.

At the hearing, council does not ask questions or engage in discussion with the presenters, but simply listens to them.

For those not able to attend the hearing, council will accept written submissions until 3 p.m. on the day of the hearing. Submissions must include the submitter’s name and address. Submissions should be sent by mail or delivered by hand to City of Nelson, 101-310 Ward St., Nelson, V1L 5S4. They may also be emailed to development@nelson.ca. Submissions will be considered public documents.

The Granite Pointe hearing will begin at 5 p.m., and the cannabis hearing at 6.

bill.metcalfe@nelsonstar.com Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter