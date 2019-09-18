Nelson to hold open house on Railtown development

City will present plans and ask for input on specific areas of Railtown

The City of Nelson will hold an open house on Sept. 25 to show its plans for future uses of specific parts of Railtown, and ask for public input.

Last year the city rezoned the Railtown part of Baker Street and the vacant land to the west of the end of Baker. The point was to encourage mixed use and live-work development.

This time the city is looking at the possible rezoning of the rest of Railtown, but wants to talk to the public first.

The city already has ideas on what that zoning should look like, however. Lists of proposed permitted uses are set out in its Railtown Sustainable Neighbourhood Action Plan.

Much of that plan is based on public input sessions held in 2016.

The open house will take place at the Rod and Gun Club from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 25.

The Railtown district is bordered by Highway 3A, Government Road, Cottonwood Falls, and the CPR railway tracks and includes the renovated CPR station.

