Nelson Star nominated for 5 provincial journalism awards

The BCYCNA Ma Murrays will be held virtually April 29

Nelson Star reporter Bill Metcalfe has been nominated for his first Ma Murray provincial journalism award. Photo: Tyler Harper

The Nelson Star has received five nominations for the 2021 BCYCNA Ma Murray Community News Media Awards.

Reporter Bill Metcalfe earned his first career Ma Murray nomination in the Environmental Initiative category for his story Youth climate strikers reach 53 weeks, which profiled Nelson teens Ginger Osecki and Calypso Blackman’s year of protesting.

Editor-Reporter Tyler Harper is nominated for four awards.

Harper’s story Dangerous oasis: The fatal history of a popular Kootenay Lake beach is up for Feature Article Award (under 10,000 circulation). Harper has previously won the award in 2019 and 2020.

His story Lily and the lake: How a young B.C. girl with Down syndrome swam to her dream, is nominated for the Outdoor Recreation Writing award, and a picture of the story’s protagonists Lily Nay and Ida Jenss is also nominated for Feature Photo Award (under 10,000).

Covid Coverage – Editorial (under 10,000), a new category at the Ma Murray’s, also includes a nomination for Harper’s series Ramadan in a pandemic.

Two stories showed how British Columbians were marking Islam’s holy month during the lockdown as well as how a Nelson man was working with Doctors Without Borders in Pakistan where participants tried to celebrate safely.

The Ma Murray awards will take place Thursday, April 29, in a virtual ceremony.