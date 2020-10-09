Nelson receives grant funding to improve city airport

The funding will address safety problems reported at the airport last year

The City of Nelson has received $159,000 from the BC Air Access Program (BCAAP) to improve the infrastructure at the Norman Stibbs Municipal Airport.

The upgrades will improve the aerodrome by extending and resurfacing the tarmac apron, installing a new automated entrance gate, and repairing the existing perimeter fencing, according to a city news release.

“I am confident these funds will enhance the safety and reliability of the airport,” said airport manager Colin Innes.

The grant application was supported by letters from leaders of local emergency services, BC Wildfire Services, search and rescue organizations, medical services, numerous business owners, and the Nelson Pilots’ Association.

“A key strategy of Council’s 25 Point Economic Stimulus and Financial Stability Plan is to secure grants to spur economic activity and create jobs and spending in our community,” the news release states.

The Nelson and District Airport Society (NADAS) prepared and submitted the two grant applications on behalf of the city.

“I am delighted that the airport society and the city’s first co-operative effort has been successful and that the community will benefit from these improvements,” said Rupert Robin, co-chair of NADAS.

The city was also awarded a BCAAP grant of $75,000 in 2018 toward the new $150,000 aircraft refuelling system. The project was completed in March of this year.

Nelson Star