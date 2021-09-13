Nelson police will help businesses enforce vaccine card requirement

Chief Donovan Fisher says violators of the health order will be arrested

Chief Donovan Fisher says the Nelson Police Department will support Nelson businesses in enforcing the vaccine card requirements. Photo: Tyler Harper

The Nelson Police Department will assist businesses in enforcing the provincial government’s proof of vaccine requirements.

“We respect everyone’s right to choose,” said police chief Donovan Fisher in a news release, “but for those of you who insist on (flouting) the current health directions and ignore requirements for businesses to check for vaccinations, you will be arrested.”

He added that this will apply to those who “plan on making your point through bullying, coercion and intimidation.”

Fisher said the department’s goal is to support businesses that have already suffered many setbacks during the pandemic.

“Police ask that you respect the fact that these are individuals that are simply adhering to the requirements imposed on them and these businesses support many individuals, families, and groups in the community.”

Fisher said people participating in the planned “order but not pick up” for take-out food will be investigated and charged with fraud.

“Your rights don’t outweigh the rights of your other community members.”

He encouraged businesses to phone take-out orders back to confirm legitimacy or get credit-card numbers over the phone to process orders.

Fisher said the department supports freedom of speech and individual rights to protest.

“We will work with protestors who exercise this right in a peaceful fashion. When those actions start to interfere with other people’s rights, the police can no longer work with or support these persons or organizations.”

