The Nelson Police Department is warning of an attempted phone scam. File photo

Nelson Police warn of phone fraud

Police say a resident was told they had won a new vehicle

  • Jan. 8, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Nelson Police Department is reminding residents to be wary of phone fraud after one person was targeted Thursday.

Police said in a statement that someone claiming to be from Reader’s Digest called the resident claiming they had won a new vehicle, provided they pay for freight.

The resident was then suggested to make that payment via bank transfer, gift cards, pre-paid credit cards or money wire transfers.

“The Nelson Police Department strongly encourages anybody receiving these telephone calls to not provide any personal information,” said Sgt. Corey Hoy in a statement.

“If any members of the public unwittingly provide any personal information or receive deceptive telemarketing, please contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.”

Nelson Star

