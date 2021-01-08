Nelson Police warn of phone fraud

Police say a resident was told they had won a new vehicle

The Nelson Police Department is warning of an attempted phone scam. File photo

The Nelson Police Department is reminding residents to be wary of phone fraud after one person was targeted Thursday.

Police said in a statement that someone claiming to be from Reader’s Digest called the resident claiming they had won a new vehicle, provided they pay for freight.

The resident was then suggested to make that payment via bank transfer, gift cards, pre-paid credit cards or money wire transfers.

“The Nelson Police Department strongly encourages anybody receiving these telephone calls to not provide any personal information,” said Sgt. Corey Hoy in a statement.

“If any members of the public unwittingly provide any personal information or receive deceptive telemarketing, please contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.”

