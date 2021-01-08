Nelson Police warn of phone fraud

The Nelson Police Department is reminding residents to be wary of phone fraud after one person was targeted Thursday.
Police said in a statement that someone claiming to be from Reader’s Digest called the resident claiming they had won a new vehicle, provided they pay for freight.
The resident was then suggested to make that payment via bank transfer, gift cards, pre-paid credit cards or money wire transfers.
“The Nelson Police Department strongly encourages anybody receiving these telephone calls to not provide any personal information,” said Sgt. Corey Hoy in a statement.
“If any members of the public unwittingly provide any personal information or receive deceptive telemarketing, please contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.”