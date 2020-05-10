Nelson police seize fentanyl, crystal meth in bust

A man and a woman were arrested and are expected to face charges

A man and a woman are facing charges after a drug bust Thursday by Nelson police in the 800 block of Vernon Street.

Police say they got a warrant after a “lengthy” investigation into reports of drug activity in the home.

The pair, who were known to police, were arrested inside and a “significant” amount of suspected street fentanyl, crystal meth, and cash were located.

Police are recommending charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking against both suspects. The woman remains in custody pending a court appearance while the man was released on a promise to appear in court.

Nelson Star