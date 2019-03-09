Nelson police investigating suspicious fires

Nelson police are investing three separate fires started in city on Thursday.

Police and firefighters responded to a vehicle fire reported at midnight, a blaze in a temporary garage at approximately 7:50 a.m. and another fire started at 2 p.m. in debris that had been left in a pickup truck.

Sgt. Corey Hoy described the fires, which were all located in the Nelson Avenue and First Street area, as suspicious in a statement.

“The Nelson Police Department urges residents to contact police if they observe any suspicious activities.”

Anyone with information to contact the Nelson Police Department at 250-354-3919 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.