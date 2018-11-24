Nelson police, fire rescue dog at Lakeside Park

The dog was trapped in the water while tied to an anchored boat

Sgt. Brian Weber of the Nelson Police Department and Acting Captain Scott Jeffery of Nelson Fire and Rescue are seen here with a dog they rescued from Kootenay Lake on Friday night. Photo submitted

One local pooch is lucky to be alive after it was spotted trapped in Kootenay Lake on Friday evening.

Members of the Nelson Police Department (NPD) and Nelson Fire and Rescue were called to Lakeside Park shortly after 5 p.m. by a woman who saw a dog struggling in the water.

The dog had fallen off an unoccupied anchored boat but remained tethered to it. Acting Fire Captain Scott Jeffery and Sgt. Brian Weber managed to unhook the dog and coax it into a rescue boat where, Weber wrote in a statement, “the dog shook itself dry, drenching the rescue crew.”

Police said the dog is recovering while the incident is being investigated by the NPD with assistance from the BC SPCA.

The woman who reported the dog in the lake was also credited with saving its life.