Nelson police: cougar spotted in Fairview

Here's some tips on what to do if you encounter a cougar

A cougar has been spotted in the Fairview area of Nelson. File photo

Submitted

The Nelson Police Department would like to warn the public of a cougar that has been seen in the Fairview area of Nelson over the last two days.

Sightings have been reported from the 400 block of Chatham Street, 600 block of Nelson Ave. and Sproat Drive areas of Nelson.

Some safety tips if you encounter a cougar:

• Never approach a cougar.

• Immediately and forcefully show the animal that you’re a human by waving your arms and being voca.

• Never turn your back to a cougar. Always face it while slowly backing away.

• Never run away as it may trigger a chase response from the cougar.

• If a cougar attacks, fight back.

Residents are encouraged to monitor their children closely outdoors and to bring their pets in at night.

The BC Conservation Service has been advised of the recent cougar activity in Nelson. Further sightings can be reported by calling the RAPP line at 1-877-952-RAPP or by cellular at #7277.