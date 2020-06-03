Nelson police: cougar seen in Nelson

The animal was last spotted Tuesday evening on Anderson Street

The Nelson Police Department says a cougar has been spotted in the city. File photo

Nelson police say a cougar has been spotted prowling around the city.

In a statement released Tuesday, police warn the cougar was last seen in the 500 block of Anderson Street that evening.

“Residents are encouraged to monitor their children closely outdoors and to bring their pets in at night,” said the statement from Sgt. Corey Hoy.

Police advise residents to never approach a cougar, to immediately show it that you are human by waving your arms and being vocal, to face it while backing away slowly and never turning away from it, to not run away, and to fight back if it attacks.

To report a sighting, call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

Nelson Star