Nelson man wins $100,000 with Scratch and Win

Wayne Boyd is in shock and plans to help his daughter with her mortgage and buy new Blundstones

Wayne Boyd of Nelson was astounded this week when he scratched his Bingo Grand Scratch and Win ticket and realized he had won the game’s top prize of $100,000. Boyd had to check his ticket many times before believing what he was seeing.

“I checked the ticket about seven times and then realized I had an X,” Boyd said in a statement released Wednesday by the BC Lottery Corporation. “I couldn’t believe it. I was in shock that I won!”

The Nelson resident purchased the ticket at Wing’s Grocery on Baker Street, where he had his ticket checked by a retail clerk.

Boyd immediately called his daughter.

He plans to use some of his prize to help her with her mortgage and save the rest, but not before he treats himself to a new pair of Blundstone boots.

Meanwhile, Allan Johnson of Genelle has also won $75,000 with a Bingo Multiplier Scratch and Win ticket from the Genelle General Store.

Nelson Star